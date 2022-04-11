Park Forest police find Matteson man fatally shot in parked car

A man was found shot dead in a parked car Sunday evening in a residential parking lot in south suburban Park Forest.

Officers were checking out a call of a man slumped behind the wheel of a car around 6:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Western Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old man from Matteson dead inside the car, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police said the shooting likely occurred several hours earlier and the person responsible is believed to have fled the scene.

The Park Forest Police Department and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.