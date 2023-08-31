Man in custody after shooting at Chicago police in Park Manor

A man who was shot and open fired on Chicago police was taken into custody Wednesday night in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just before midnight in the 400 block of East 71st Street, finding a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The 20-year-old shot once in the direction of officers before running into a residence, police said.

Police took him into custody moments later inside a bedroom in an apartment, according to CPD. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No officers fired shots during the confrontation, police said.

Four handguns were recovered from the scene.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.