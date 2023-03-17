Park Ridge barricade situation prompts SWAT response

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

A SWAT team responded to a barricaded individual at a Park Ridge home Thursday night.

Parl Ridge police were called to 808 Austin Avenue at about 7:19 p.m. for a report of a male suspect who had been threatening his parents and was suicidal.

When officers arrived the parents were out of the home. The suspect was still inside and potentially armed.

The NIPAS Emergency Services Team assisted officers as they tried to communicate with the individual throughout the night.

Residents were instructed to avoid the area overnight.

Park Ridge police told residents it was safe to leave as of 6 a.m.

The scene remains active at this time.

