Park Ridge man charged with sexually assaulting juvenile victim

A Park Ridge man has been charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile victim, who was under the age of 13.

Sammy Colon, 41, faces four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Park Ridge police took a report of a sexual assault on Aug. 11 that occurred at a residence in the 1300 block of Hoffman Avenue in Park Ridge.

During the investigation, police determined that Colon, who was residing with the victim's family, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who was under the age of 13, on four separate occasions.

Police said the assaults occurred between June 6 and Aug. 11 of this year.

Colon was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged accordingly.