Park Ridge police utilize new drone to enhance security at food festival

As the Taste of Park Ridge kicked off Thursday morning, law enforcement found a high-tech ally in their efforts to ensure safety at the popular suburban street festival.

The Park Ridge Police Department debuted its drone surveillance, aiming to enhance crowd protection during the three-day event, which features a mix of entertainment, food offerings, and family activities.

Security at street festivals has really changed over the past few years.

With so many high profile security incidents, police departments are having a larger presence at festivals – that includes Park Ridge.

"We just got it this year, so this will be the first event we're using it at," said Chief Bob Kampwirth. "We thought about events and what we could use it for and how it would enhance our ability to provide more safety and security for people."

In addition to aerial monitoring, officers will be stationed strategically, including on rooftops overlooking the festival grounds, a practice the department has maintained in recent years.

The festival, which began at 11 a.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday night, draws large crowds with its diverse food and beverage options alongside free entertainment.

Attendees can expect to encounter increased police presence, with officers patrolling in pairs and enhanced security measures at entry points to prevent unauthorized vehicle access.

The festivities conclude at 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 11 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.