Suspects dressed as women wanted for holding up suburban Chicago gas station

The Brief Two suspects dressed as women robbed a Park Ridge 7-Eleven Tuesday night, spraying the clerk with a chemical agent before stealing liquor and cigarettes. The irobbery happened around 8 p.m. at the store on Higgins Road, and the clerk was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and searching for the suspects, who fled on foot.



Two suspects dressed as women are wanted in connection with a robbery at a Park Ridge gas station that left a store clerk injured Tuesday night, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a hold-up alarm around 8 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 814 Higgins Road.

According to authorities, two male suspects entered the store and walked behind the counter, where they sprayed the clerk with a chemical agent believed to be mace. The pair then took several cartons of cigarettes and bottles of liquor before fleeing south on foot along Cumberland Avenue.

The store clerk was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two Black males dressed as women. One was wearing a black shirt and gray pants, while the other wore a tan shirt and black pants. Both had bandanas on their heads.

What you can do:

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the store. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Park Ridge police at (847) 318-5252.