Suburban Chicago man facing meth, burglary charges in vape shop break-in

The Brief A man is facing charges after allegedly smashing the glass door of a Park Ridge tobacco and vape shop early Tuesday and stealing vaping products. Police identified 38-year-old John B. Schmidt of Palatine from store surveillance video and arrested him hours later nearby. Officers say Schmidt also had methamphetamine when taken into custody.



Vape shop break-in

What we know:

The smash-and-grab burglary happened just after midnight at Prestige Tobacco and Vape Shop located at 149 N. Northwest Highway, according to Park Ridge police.

Officers arrived to find the store’s front glass door shattered, and the business owner confirmed that several vaping products were stolen. He also provided surveillance footage showing the suspect.

Roughly four hours later, a Park Ridge officer noticed a man matching the suspect's description near the intersection of Austin and Grace avenues and took him into custody.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old John B. Schmidt of Palatine, allegedly had methamphetamine on him at the time of his arrest.

He was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine.