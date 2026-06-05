Several parked vehicles found burning on Chicago's West Side

The Brief Multiple parked vehicles were found on fire Friday morning in East Garfield Park. The fire was reported in the 700 block of North Drake Avenue around 2:20 a.m. No injuries were reported.



Several parked vehicles were found burning on Chicago's West Side early Friday morning, but no injuries were reported, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:20 a.m. to the 700 block of North Drake Avenue in the city's East Garfield Park neighborhood after multiple parked vehicles were discovered on fire.

Multiple vehicles found burning Friday morning in East Garfield Park.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

According to reports, a total of five vehicles were found burning. It remains unclear what caused the fires and the extent of the damage.

What's next:

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.