Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
4
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Kenosha County

Parked vehicles stolen in Englewood: police

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents of three vehicle thefts reported in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone parked their vehicle on the street and discovered them missing the same day or the next day, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The thefts happened:

  • Between 5:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 5600 block of South Justine Street;
  • Between 11 p.m. Jan. 16 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 5700 block of South Laflin Street; and
  • About 9 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 5500 block of South Justine Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.