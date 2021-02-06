Parked vehicles stolen in Englewood: police

Police are warning residents of three vehicle thefts reported in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident someone parked their vehicle on the street and discovered them missing the same day or the next day, Chicago police said.

The thefts happened:

Between 5:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 5600 block of South Justine Street;

Between 11 p.m. Jan. 16 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17 in the 5700 block of South Laflin Street; and

About 9 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 5500 block of South Justine Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.