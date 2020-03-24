Parolee charged with shooting at police in Aurora

article

A man on parole for an attempted murder conviction allegedly fired shots at police last week in west suburban Aurora, authorities say.

Andres Ramirez, 46, faces multiple felony charges including armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while on parole and criminal damage to property, according to statements from Aurora police and the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Officers were shot at about 7:30 p.m. March 19 while patrolling the area of Claim and High streets after responding to a call of shots fired, police said.

The gunfire struck a parked vehicle and a home, police said. No one was hit.

Ramirez was arrested and held at Kane County Jail on $250,000 bail, according to county records.

Ramirez was on parole at the time for a 2007 attempted murder conviction in Aurora, and was not allowed to possess a handgun, prosecutors said.

He is due back in court April 22.