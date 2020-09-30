Parolee shot by police after killing man outside suburban nightclub: prosecutors

A man accused of fatally shooting someone outside a Stone Park nightclub last weekend — only to be shot by a police officer while driving away — was ordered held without bail Wednesday.

Jason Gonzalez was in the driver’s seat of a parked car early Sunday outside the Mansion Nightclub when he started arguing with a group of people he didn’t know near his car, Cook County prosecutors said.

Gonzalez, 37, allegedly flashed a handgun about 4:20 a.m. and then fired shots at Christian Gonzalez-Castillo, 22, who had just approached the car and called out to him, prosecutors said.

A nearby Stone Park police officer, who was responding to an unrelated call at the nightclub, 3801 W. Lake St., witnessed the shooting and pulled out his service gun, prosecutors said. The officer fired seven shots as Gonzalez’s car sped off, striking Gonzalez in the head.

Outside the nightclub, the officer gave CPR to Gonzalez-Castillo, who was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez took himself to Resurrection Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound, prosecutors said. Chicago police learned his vehicle was involved in the Stone Park shooting and allegedly found a .40-caliber gun inside, along with blood and a bullet hole in the driver’s headrest.

At the time of the shooting, Gonzalez was on parole for a 2017 drug possession conviction.

A Cook County judge ordered him held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

He is expected back in court Oct. 16.