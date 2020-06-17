Parolee who shot at Chicago cops in Bronzeville faces attempted murder charges: police

article

A Chicago man on Wednesday was ordered held without bond on attempted murder charges for allegedly firing on a car full of police officers before being apprehended after a three-hour standoff.

During a court hearing, it was revealed Steven McGee, 22, did not wound an officer in the knee as previously asserted by Chicago police.

Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Deboni told the court as four officers left the vehicle Monday, one of them heard a gunshot and immediately felt something on his right leg. But the officer suffered a “contusion,” not a gunshot wound as police were first told by University of Chicago doctors.

McGee, on parole for a 2016 armed robbery conviction, was being sought by police in connection with a June 10 aggravated assault with a handgun when he spotted by the officers. He was recognized through a tattoo on his face, according to prosecutors. McGee took off running after seeing the officers.

After the shooting, McGee sought refuge in the apartment of a friend. The standoff ended when the friend allowed police into the apartment.

Assistant Public Defender Bill Finger asserted during the hearing had a gun, and someone other than McGee could have fired on police.