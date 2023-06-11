Partial closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive begin Sunday

There will be lane closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive this week beginning Sunday night.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) says the lane closures are related to the ongoing resurfacing of DLSD between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

The work will include final resurfacing of the southbound lanes, which will require an overnight full closure of southbound DLSD between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road tonight into Monday.

The full schedule for this week is as follows:

Sunday, June 11: Beginning at 5 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. The southbound entrance ramp at Lawrence Avenue, the exit and entrance ramp at Wilson Avenue, Montrose Avenue, and Irving Park Road will be closed. At 7 p.m., southbound DLSD will be CLOSED between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m.

Monday, June 12: Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. No ramp impacts. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m.

Tuesday, June 13: Beginning at 7 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. No ramp impacts. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m.

Also at 7 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to two lanes between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue. No ramp impacts. Beginning at 10 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue. No ramp impacts. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m.

Wednesday, June 14: Beginning at 7 p.m., northbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between LaSalle Drive and Lawrence Avenue. No ramp impacts. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Beginning at 8 p.m., southbound DLSD will be reduced to one lane between Lawrence Avenue and Irving Park Road. Beginning at 1 a.m., moving ramp closures will have ramps closed for approximately one hour at a time. All lanes will reopen at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday.