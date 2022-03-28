Passenger killed in multi-car crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was killed and another was seriously injured after their car crashed into two vehicles Sunday night in the Mayfair neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Around 10:17 p.m., the Acura sedan was traveling westbound in the 4200 block of West Montrose Avenue when it struck a GMC SUV and then a Nissan sedan, police said.

A 20-year-old passenger in the Acura was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver, 22, was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.