Expand / Collapse search

Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
News
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park

Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. 

The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso in fair condition. 

Police say the offender was traveling in a vehicle during the incident. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.