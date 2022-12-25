Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park.
Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire.
The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso in fair condition.
Police say the offender was traveling in a vehicle during the incident.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.