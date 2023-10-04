Passenger shot on Bishop Ford Expressway: state police

A person was shot on I-94 near Beaubien Woods just south of Chicago Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police responded to the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway in Cook County just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

There were five people inside the vehicle that was shot at. The front seat passenger was wounded by gunfire was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were shut down at 130th Street and reopened Wednesday at 1:30 a.m.