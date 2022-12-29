Passerby shot at by driver involved in South Loop car crash

A driver involved in a car crash shot at a passerby who was checking out the scene Thursday morning in the South Loop neighborhood.

A red Dodge Challenger was speeding when it crashed into a semi around 3:30 a.m. in the intersection of South Desplaines Avenue and Taylor Street, according to Chicago police. The semi driver was not injured in the collision

A 28-year-old man heard the crash and went over to the scene where he saw two armed males inside the Challenger, police said. The driver of the Challenger then fired several shots at the man.

The 28-year-old was not struck in the shooting and did not return fire, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Both the driver and the passenger of the Challenger were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were listed in fair condition, according to Chicago police.

Police said two weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

There were no other reported injuries. Area Three detectives are investigating.