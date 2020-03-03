Patient at U of Chicago Medical Center tests negative for coronavirus, hospital says

A patient suspected of having coronavirus who was admitted to The University of Chicago Medical Center on Monday tested negative for the disease.

“We would like to thank the clinical team who cared for the patient while we awaited test results from the Illinois Department of Public Health,” hospital officials said in an email to faculty and staff Tuesday.

“We remain committed to providing safe and effective care to those in our community who become infected with COVID-19,” the email continues. “We will continue to work with federal, state and local health officials as we monitor the situation locally and nationally while also ensuring UChicago Medicine’s readiness for the various stages of the epidemic.”

Last weekend, an Arlington Heights couple became the third and fourth people in Illinois to be confirmed as having the virus.

More than 100 coronavirus cases — and nine deaths — have been confirmed in the U.S.

On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced plans to expand testing for the virus even as they said that the risk to the public was low.