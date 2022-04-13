Grand Rapids police to release video today of officer fatally shooting Patrick Lyoya

article

Grand Rapids police will release video Wednesday showing an officer-involved shooting that left 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya dead.

Lyoya was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. for a license plate issue April 4. Police said Lyoya fought with officers before being shot by an officer who has not been identified.

After the shooting, there have been calls for transparency and the release of video showing what happened.

"Every Black family lives in fear that a routine traffic stop will turn deadly," Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Patrick's fate is the nightmare we live with every day. It is essential that all video evidence be made public as soon as possible so that we can see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears what happened to Patrick. Full transparency is the only way to regain community trust."

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the footage would be released by Friday. A statement posted this week said that the police department would present video Wednesday at 3 p.m. This will include video from a body worn camera, in-car camera, a cell phone, and a home surveillance system.

According to police, the video and audio haven't been altered, but there is some blurring to protect privacy.

The presentation will be streamed on the city's Youtube page with age restrictions in place.

"The video contains strong language as well as graphic images resulting in the loss of life," a statement from Winstrom read.

After the presentation, nine sources of video will be provided publicly.

Below is a press conference after the shooting: