PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend

PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog.

The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend.

Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family.

The majority of pets will be larger breeds, since many suburban families do not face the same pet restrictions as those living in some rental properties in the city.

At last month's Old Orchard Event, every dog was adopted.

The event runs Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at Cub Park inside the shopping center.