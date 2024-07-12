PAWS Chicago rescues 35 cats from deadly illness at city shelter

PAWS Chicago, the city's renowned no-kill animal shelter, has once again stepped up in a time of need.

The Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC) urgently requested assistance after a deadly cat illness exposed all the cats and kittens in their "Mom's and Babies" room.

Thirty-five cats and kittens faced immediate removal or euthanasia due to an outbreak of panleukopenia, also known as feline distemper. This illness is particularly dangerous for unvaccinated kittens, causing diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and destruction of blood cells. So far, three kittens have tested positive for the illness.

Thanks to the quick response from PAWS Chicago, the affected felines are now receiving care from dedicated doctors and volunteers at the shelter.

PAWS Chicago's ability to accommodate these cats stems from its recent successful "Giving Day" a few weeks ago, during which many pets were adopted, freeing up space for new arrivals.