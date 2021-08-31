PAWS Chicago rescuing animals displaced by Hurricane Ida

PAWS Chicago is helping rescue animals displaced by Hurricane Ida.

A rescue van will be heading to Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday where they will pick up dozens of cats and dogs. The animals are coming from six shelters in Louisiana.

PAWS will be accepting supplies on Tuesday to give to shelters impacted by the storm.

Items like bottled water, pet food and leashes can be dropped off at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center, located at 3516 West 26th Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Once the rescue van returns to Chicago, PAWS will give each pet medical care, vaccinations, microchips and spay or neuter them as needed. They will each be available for adoption through after they've been medically cleared.

PAWS Chicago is also looking for additional foster homes for due to the influx of pets.

Those who are interested can click here for more information.