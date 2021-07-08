PAWS Chicago waiving adoption fees for 'underdogs' this weekend

PAWS Chicago is searching for forever homes for dozens of overlooked pups who need some unique TLC.

They are calling the event "From Underdog to Wonderdog."

Adoption fees will be waived for 55 dogs. Some of the pooches are very attached to humans, while others are very afraid.

Each one has an individual story and individual needs.

"They really are great pets when you work with them and become attached with them. They give back an awful lot of love and attention," said Joan Harris, PAWS Chicago Canine Training and Behavior Director.

PAWS offers special programs to help adopters work with the animals to make them comfortable and a perfect addition to the family.

Interested adopters must fill out an application and schedule an appointment to meet the dog.

