PAWS hosts 8th annual 'Angels with Tails' cat and dog adoption event in Chicago's Roscoe Village

PAWS Chicago hosted its 8th annual "Angels with Tails" cat and dog adoption event in Chicago's Roscoe Village on Sunday.

About three dozen dogs and cats were placed in 24 storefronts in the neighborhood, so that potential pet parents could walk along and check them out.

PAWS said there are plenty more animals who need homes.



"If anybody can't make it today they can go to our website, PAWSChicago.org, see all the dogs and cats that are available either at our Lincoln Park adoption center or through our foster program. We're open seven days a week," said Tom Hehir of PAWS Chicago.

PAWS has been holding "Angels with Tails" events around the city since its founding in 1998. Sunday's event was in partnership with six other rescue organizations.

