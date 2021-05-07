Pay or go to jail: Gift card scam scaring Illinois residents with jail time
CHICAGO - The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam where impostors tell victims they can avoid going to jail by purchasing gift cards.
The sheriff's office says they've received several phone calls on Friday from residents who have received threatening phone calls claiming to be a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy.
The impostor identifies themselves by the name of a currently employed deputy, and tells the victim there's a warrant for their arrest, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The victim is then told they can avoid going to jail if they purchase a gift card and provide the numbers on the back of the card to the impostor.
The sheriff's office is telling anyone who receives a similar phone call to report it to their office.
"We encourage residents to call and report if they become victim or this or any other scam, never be embarrassed," the sheriff's office said.
The McHenry County Sheriff's Office provided the following tips to prevent this from happening to you:
- Please pause and think. If you have not committed a criminal act, why would there be a reason for a warrant for your arrest?
- Criminals may try to pressure you, scare or intimidate you, telling you that the Sheriff’s Office will come and arrest you if you do not provide gift card numbers to them immediately.
- Names of our deputies are being used in this scam. Names of our personnel are open to the public which, in this situation, provides opportunity for criminal actions to take place.
- The McHenry County Sheriff's Office does not take bond over the phone, ever. Also, bond is never taken in a form of a gift card.
- Thank you to those residents who have called and made us aware that this scam is occurring. If you are questioning if there is a warrant for your arrest, call us to verify at 815-338-2144.