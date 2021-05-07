Pay or go to jail: Gift card scam scaring Illinois residents with jail time

article

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam where impostors tell victims they can avoid going to jail by purchasing gift cards.

The sheriff's office says they've received several phone calls on Friday from residents who have received threatening phone calls claiming to be a McHenry County Sheriff's deputy.

The impostor identifies themselves by the name of a currently employed deputy, and tells the victim there's a warrant for their arrest, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The victim is then told they can avoid going to jail if they purchase a gift card and provide the numbers on the back of the card to the impostor.

The sheriff's office is telling anyone who receives a similar phone call to report it to their office.

"We encourage residents to call and report if they become victim or this or any other scam, never be embarrassed," the sheriff's office said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office provided the following tips to prevent this from happening to you:

