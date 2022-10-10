PayPal backtracking after planning to fine customers $2,500 for 'misinformation'

PayPal is pulling plans to fine customers.

The new policy expanded the list of prohibited activities — which included customers not being able to promote misinformation on the service.

PayPal threatened to fine customers who violated the policy up to $2,500.

The company now admits it sent out the policy by mistake, and is still working on updating its policy.

The new policy was set to go into effect on Nov. 3.