Peaceful protest against police brutality closes streets downtown

A few hundred protesters made their way downtown Saturday night, criticizing Chicago's police force and honoring those lost to police violence.

The march, put on by Black Lives Matter, started with speeches at the Wrigley building and moved down Michigan Avenue then back through the Loop.

Earlier speakers criticized law enforcement and remember those fatally shot by Chicago police.

The protest stopped traffic at several major intersections downtown.

Many patrols used their bikes to speed ahead of the march and lining up to keep the protesters from spilling into moving traffic.

Chicago police said there were no arrests.