Pedestrian, 65, killed in North Barrington crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday evening in North Barrington.

The 65-year-old man was walking on the shoulder of Route 22 around 7 p.m. near Rainbow Road when he was struck by a Ford traveling in the same direction, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Ford called 911 after the crash.

Sheriff's deputies found the pedestrian dead in a ditch. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified him as Craig Kizer, of North Barrington. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.

Officials said Kizer was wearing dark-colored clothing and the section of Route 22 where he was struck is unlit.