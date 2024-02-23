Pedestrian fatally struck by car while crouching on Bronzeville street

A man was struck and killed while crouching down on a street Thursday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 52-year-old man was allegedly crossing the street around 8 p.m. when a driver hit him in the 4700 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A witness told police that the 52-year-old was in the middle of the street crouching down and that the driver had a green light at the time of the collision.

Police said a citation is pending.