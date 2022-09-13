Pedestrian fatally struck in Chatham hit-and-run

A man who was crossing the street was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

The 59-year-old was crossing in the middle of the street around 9:24 p.m. in the 400 block of East 79th Street when he was struck by a gray SUV that kept driving, police said.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The SUV was last seen going westbound on 79th Street.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.