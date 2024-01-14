Pedestrian hit by train in Elmhurst, trains temporarily stopped: city officials

An investigation is underway in Elmhurst after a pedestrian was struck by a train on Sunday.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at York Road and First Street Railroad Crossing.

City officials have not released the pedestrian's condition or further details on what happened.

All trains in the area are temporarily suspended in both directions and police are urging people to avoid the area. York Road and First Street are closed.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.