Pedestrian injured after 2 vehicles crash in the Loop

A woman was hospitalized Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the Loop and one of them hit her as she stood on the sidewalk.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. when a northbound Mazda SUV hit an eastbound Honda sedan at Washington Street and Wacker Drive, Chicago police said. The impact sent the Honda into the northeast corner of the intersection, where it struck a 28-year-old woman standing on the sidewalk.

The woman was cut on the forehead and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Neither driver was injured, and no citations were issued for the crash.