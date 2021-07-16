Jiffy Lube employee in McHenry struck, killed by Jeep leaving vehicle service bay

A 29-year-old Jiffy Lube employee has died after being struck by a Jeep Liberty that was exiting a vehicle service bay Friday afternoon.

At about 12:11 p.m. McHenry police and fire responded to the Jiffy Lube located at 1807 N. Richmond Road for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The driver of a beige 2004 Jeep Liberty, 91-year-old Susan Weisenberger, allegedly accelerated when exiting a vehicle service bay and struck the employee.

The employee was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

No passengers were in the Jeep and Weisenberger did not report any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2599.

For anonymous tips, you can call the McHenry Police Department’s tip line at 815-363-2124.