Pedestrian killed in Gurnee crash

The Brief A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Gurnee near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue. Initial reports suggested a hit-and-run, but authorities later confirmed the driver had stopped nearby and cooperated with police. The investigation is ongoing, with an autopsy scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.



A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in Gurnee, authorities said.

The backstory:

Gurnee police responded to the crash around 8 p.m. near Delany Road and Sunset Avenue, where they found the pedestrian unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports suggested a possible hit-and-run, but investigators later determined that the driver of a Ford E450 truck had pulled into a nearby business immediately after the collision and remained at the scene. The driver cooperated with officers throughout the investigation, police said.

The Major Crash Assistance Team assisted in processing the scene, and the roadway remained closed for several hours. The Lake County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday morning.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, and additional details will be released as they become available.