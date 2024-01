A pedestrian was killed in a crash Friday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

Elmhurst police reported a vehicle struck and killed an adult pedestrian around 7 a.m. near the corner of York and Diversey streets.

Northbound York Street was closed between Diversey and Grand Avenue, police said.

Police have not provided details on the nature of the crash.

Elmhurst police are investigating along with the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Investigation Unit.