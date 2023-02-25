Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Tri-State Tollway, driver arrested: ISP

A female pedestrian was struck by two vehicles and killed on the Tri-State Tollway in Des Plaines early Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a crash on northbound I-294 near mile marker 46.5 just before 1 a.m.

The victim was hit by a white passenger vehicle that fled the scene. A Fed-Ex semi-truck also hit the victim and remained on scene until police arrived.

The victim, who is unidentified at this time, was pronounced dead on scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police found the white vehicle involved in the crash and arrested the driver.

No additional information is available at this time.