Pedestrian killed in Will County crash

CHICAGO - A man was killed at an intersection in Will County Wednesday evening. 

The Peotone Police Department responded to a single-car crash on Route 50 at the intersection of Corning Avenue at approximately 7:52 p.m. 

The car struck a pedestrian, identified as a 61-year-old man from Peotone. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police say a 17-year-old from Peotone was driving the vehicle involved. They were treated and released at the scene. 

Route 50 was closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.