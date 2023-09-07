Pedestrian killed in Will County crash

A man was killed at an intersection in Will County Wednesday evening.

The Peotone Police Department responded to a single-car crash on Route 50 at the intersection of Corning Avenue at approximately 7:52 p.m.

The car struck a pedestrian, identified as a 61-year-old man from Peotone. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 17-year-old from Peotone was driving the vehicle involved. They were treated and released at the scene.

Route 50 was closed for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.