Woman fatally struck after running onto street in Marquette Park

A woman who ran onto the street was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood.

The woman in her late 40s was seen running onto the street after midnight when she was struck by a vehicle that was traveling northbound in the 7000 block of South Western Avenue, according to police.

She suffered blunt force trauma to her head and body and was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately provided.