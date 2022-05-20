Pedestrian killed, person injured in motorcycle crash in Portage Park

A man was killed and a motorcyclist was injured in a crash Thursday night in Portage Park.

The 46-year-old man was crossing the street around 10:52 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road when he was struck by a motorcycle, according to police.

He was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 35-year-old driver of the motorcycle was also transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Advertisement

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.