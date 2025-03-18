Pedestrian killed in 3-car crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side

The Brief A three-car crash in Chicago’s Clearing neighborhood left a 38-year-old pedestrian dead after a vehicle jumped the curb and struck him. The crash happened late Monday night when a white Infiniti sideswiped a black Infiniti, leading to a chain reaction that also involved a Nissan. The driver of the white Infiniti and his passenger were hospitalized, while others involved sustained no serious injuries; police are investigating.



A 38-year-old man was killed late Monday night when a car jumped a curb and struck him following a three-vehicle crash in the Clearing neighborhood, police said.

Deadly crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 11:14 p.m. in the 5200 block of West 63rd Street. Police said a white Infiniti sedan traveling westbound sideswiped a black Infiniti sedan moving in the same direction. After the initial collision, one of the vehicles struck a white Nissan sedan, also traveling westbound.

The white Infiniti then veered off the road, hitting the pedestrian before crashing into a building. The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The male driver of the white Infiniti was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition, while his female passenger was also hospitalized with unknown injuries. The drivers of the black Infiniti and the Nissan were not injured, though the Infiniti’s driver was taken to Holy Cross Hospital as a precaution. A female passenger in the black Infiniti also refused medical treatment.

No citations have been issued, and Area One detectives are investigating.