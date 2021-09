A pedestrian was struck by a Metra BNSF train Wednesday afternoon near suburban Berwyn.

Train #1268 struck a pedestrian about 4:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Metra.

As of 5:30 p.m., all inbound trains remained halted near Berwyn with outbound trains experiencing extensive delays.

Officials have not yet released information on the pedestrian’s injuries.

