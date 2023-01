A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Irving Park.

At about 6:50 p.m., a Honda CRV was making a right turn from eastbound Addison Avenue to southbound Avondale Avenue when it struck a pedestrian.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.