Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum raising entry fees for first time in 15 years

It will soon cost you a bit more to visit the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum.

They are hiking entry fees for the first time in 15 years. Tickets will now cost between $8 and $15 for Illinois residents based on age and discounts.

Admission will continue to be free for Illinois residents every Thursday, as well as for children under age three.

The museum says the price increase is to help support the growth of their facility.