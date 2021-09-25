People are being robbed outside banks in Chicago

At least four times in the past couple weeks, people have been robbed outside of banks in Chicago.

The robberies have happened in the Little Village and Heart of Chicago neighborhoods:

2300 Block of South Whipple Street on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:45 a.m.

2300 Block of South Western Avenue on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 12:40 p.m.

2200 Block of South Western Avenue on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

3100 Block of West Cermak Road on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11:20 a.m.

Chicago police said that in each robbery, one to four males approach the victims, threaten them with a gun and takes their property.

If you have information, police would like to speak with you at (312) 746-8253.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP