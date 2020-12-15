People evacuated from home after gunfire strikes gas meter in Albany Park

Five people were evacuated from a home Tuesday after gunfire struck a home in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 3:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, and when they arrived they smelled natural gas in the area, Chicago police said.

The officers then noticed an outside gas meter of a home in the area had been struck by a bullet, and five adults were told to leave the home while Chicago fire personnel shut the gas line off, police said.

No injuries were reported and no person was displaced, police said.