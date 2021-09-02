People jump to safety as crews battle apartment building fire on Chicago's South Side

Crews were battling a large fire Thursday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The fire broke out in the 6400 block of South Morgan Street in the Englewood neighborhood. Officials say some people jumped from the apartment building to safety.

A civilian was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, while a police officer was transported in good condition.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

