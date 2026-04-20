Perla Alvarez: Teen missing after trip to movie theater on Chicago's West Side

The Brief Perla Alvarez was last seen April 17 at a West Side AMC theater and did not return home. She was with an unidentified male; she has since missed school and stopped answering calls or using social media. Police are seeking information; she is described as 5'2", with brown eyes, pink hair, and a scar on her upper left leg.



A search is underway for a teenage girl reported missing after going to a movie on Chicago’s West Side and not returning home, authorities said.

What we know:

Perla Alvarez, 14, was last seen April 17 after her mother dropped her off at an AMC movie theater in the 5500 block of West Homer Street, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Perla Alvarez, 14. (Chicago PD )

She was planning to see a movie with an unidentified Hispanic male, police said.

Alvarez did not return home after the movie and did not attend school Monday, authorities said. She has not been answering calls and has been inactive on social media.

Police described her as 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and pink hair. She also has a scar on her upper left leg.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what Alvarez was wearing at the time of her disappearance. Additional information about the male she was with has also not been provided.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Alvarez's whereabouts is urged to contact Chicago Police Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554.