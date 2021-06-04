Person accidentally shoots self in leg in Northbrook
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - A person accidentally discharged a firearm, striking themselves in their leg Friday morning at a Northbrook home.
The Northbrook police and fire departments responded to a report of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 2900 block of Maria Avenue at about 10:30 a.m.
The person had an active FOID card and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Advertisement
Police say the person is currently stable and being evaluated.