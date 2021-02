A person was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The male was in a vehicle about 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue when someone in another vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The male showed up at Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm and back, and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.