Person dead after Amtrak train plows into vehicle in northern suburbs

It was a tragic accident Thursday night in north suburban Northbrook when an Amtrak train plowed into a vehicle.

The incident began near the train station in Deerfield, but the vehicle was pushed all the way to the Edens Spur before the train could slow down.

The vehicle also caught fire.

Northbrook fire officials say they were able to extinguish the blaze and found one victim inside the car.

"The vehicle was on fire. We extinguished the fire. There appears to be one victim at this time. The investigation has only just begun, so we're going to follow up and find out what else we can," said Northbrook fire chief Andy Carlson.

The investigation into what happened is underway.

No further details were immediately available.